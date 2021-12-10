Skip to Main Content
P.E.I. to hold COVID-19 pandemic briefing

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will present a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday.

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·

Dr. Heather Morrison provides update on COVID-19 situation in P.E.I.

The Chief Public Health Officer gives an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province.

The briefing is scheduled for noon AT. You can watch the briefing live here or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

Concerns about the omicron variant have been growing, and cases have been identified in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Both of those provinces have announced new restrictions to reduce the spread of the variant.

P.E.I. currently has 37 active cases, and has seen a total of 420.

