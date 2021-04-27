Chief public health officer to give P.E.I. pandemic briefing

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will give a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

This is the regular, scheduled weekly briefing.

You can watch the briefing live here, or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

P.E.I. has had 182 cases of COVID-19, with 13 currently considered active. There have been no deaths.

