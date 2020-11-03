25 events shaping the first 2 years of the pandemic on P.E.I.
1st COVID-19 briefing on P.E.I. was March 9, 2020
Two years ago the World Health Organization declared the spread of COVID-19 had created a pandemic.
The history of the pandemic on P.E.I. began two days before that, with the first COVID-19 briefing from Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison. On March 14, the first case was discovered on the Island, and in the following week a whirlwind of closures followed.
There have been a lot of ups and downs since. Here is an overview of some of the leading pandemic events in the province.
If you would like to take a deeper look, CBC P.E.I. has been tracking events since the pandemic started. This table contains close to 200. The table is searchable by keyword (try mask, school or border). It lists events from the most recent back to that first COVID-19 briefing.
