No new cases found in P.E.I. COVID-19 outbreak

The province announced three new cases Saturday, the first on the Island in more than two months. One was related to travel and the person was self-isolating.

The other two were, however, connected. Contact tracing and testing revealed two more cases on Sunday. The starting point of the outbreak was a man who had travelled to Nova Scotia and appears to have contracted COVID-19 from someone there who had recently been in the U.S.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison told Island Morning host Laura Chapin the man had been making an effort to self-isolate.

"It's sometimes difficult and challenging for people to self-isolate, depending on their living situation," said Morrison.

The outbreak is a reminder that people still need to be taking precautions in the pandemic, says P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison. (CBC )

The man, who is in his 20s, appears to have passed the virus to a woman in her 20s as well as two other men in their 20s.

Morrison said the outbreak is not connected to seasonal residents or the Atlantic bubble. She said it is an important reminder that while there have been relatively few cases on P.E.I. and no hospitalizations, the Island is not immune to the pandemic.

"If you're in a low-risk category or a high-risk category of susceptibility you can still get COVID and you can still spread COVID-19. This is not unexpected that this could happen here, though it is certainly disappointing," she said.

It is important for people to continue taking precautions — washing their hands regularly, physical distancing, and keeping their number of contacts small — Morrison said.

Relief, but some disappointment

The woman in the outbreak is an employee of Whisperwood Villa, a seniors' care home in Charlottetown.

Staff and residents at the home have been tested, and all tests so far have come back negative. Visitors to the home are also being tested. Not all the visitors have yet been reached.

Jason Lee, CEO of P.E.I. Seniors Homes, which operates Whisperwood Villa, said after the initial shock of hearing about the case connected to the manor, staff and residents are now feeling better.

Visitation is being suspended at Whisperwood Villa for at least 14 days, says P.E.I. Seniors Home CEO Jason Lee. (Ken Linton/CBC)

"After the news yesterday of all of our test results coming back negative the mood improved dramatically," said Lee.

"There were a lot of people relieved and feeling that we had done all of the things we were supposed to do and we had got the results that we wanted."

Residents are still disappointed, however, that the home has been closed to visitors. Lee said that will be in place for at least two weeks as a precautionary measure.

Staff and visitors will have follow-up tests later this week.

