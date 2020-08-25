Lack of jail space is creating backlog in courts, says judge

A shortage of space at the provincial jail, due to COVID-19, is creating delays in putting convicted criminals behind bars, warns P.E.I.'s chief provincial judge.

"There's some individuals we adjourn the matter two, even three times and each time telling them there's no guarantee I'll be able to deal with your case when your come back," said Chief Judge Nancy Orr.

"It's a question of how many cells will be available on that day."

The jail is practising physical distancing and housing fewer inmates. It's become a hit and miss process, trying to send somebody to jail, according to Orr, with the Crown prosecutor contacting jail managers each morning to check on availability, then reporting to the judge in the court room.

On Tuesday, Orr sentenced a Charlottetown man to 10 days in jail for impaired driving. He'd been sent home Monday and told to return, because there was no room at the jail that day.

"There was only one bed available at the jail [Tuesday] and I was able to grab it at 9 a.m.," said Orr.

'We can only deal with one or two cases a day,' says Chief Provincial Court Judge Nancy Orr. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

When the pandemic restrictions hit P.E.I., criminal cases in court were temporarily put on hold, so the courts didn't hear most cases from March 16 to June 1.

"There's a backlog of the cases we weren't able to deal with and that's continuing to grow and we can only deal with maybe one or two people a day — or sometimes we can't deal with anybody," said Orr.

There are probably hundreds of cases that are pending, she said.

"We'll be able to do this in the short term," said Orr, "but all the indications from World Health [Organization] and our public health agencies indicate this is something we have to potentially face for the next year maybe even longer …Certainly we'll be in a situation where we'll be facing unreasonable delays and losing cases as a result."

The courts have also stopped handing out weekend sentences, to reduce the risk of introducing the virus in the jail. Orr says that's making it harder for offenders to hold on to their jobs and, in some cases, look after their children. She said the shortage of jail space is making it harder for offenders to meet their "obligations to society."

"We are dealing with a lot of people who have mental health issues, who are very anxious when they do come to court. And it's just adding to that," she said.

'It's not short-term'

Inmates are tested for COVID-19 the day they arrive at jail, according to Orr. They're placed in isolation and are tested again after seven days. If no symptoms are present, the inmate comes out of isolation.

Orr wants the Department of Justice to consider ways to expand available spaces in the correctional system, perhaps using the youth centre in Summerside, and the existing jail cells in the holding facility attached to the court house in Summerside.

"One of the concerns is whether or not there's other facilities that they can make use of," said Orr.

"It's not short-term."

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to request for comment from CBC News.

