COVID-19 on P.E.I., one year in

On March 9, 2020, P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison gave her first media briefing on COVID-19.

At the time no pandemic had been declared, and there had been no cases on P.E.I. Morrison advised Islanders to watch themselves closely for symptoms if they had been travelling internationally, but there were no travel restrictions, nor any restrictions to activities on Prince Edward Island.

Events moved very quickly in the following week.

On the same day as that first briefing, a Monday, officials organizing conventions and festivals were taking an optimistic view of how the summer would go.

The next day Premier Dennis King announced he had struck a committee to keep an eye on potential economic impacts.

On Wednesday, P.E.I. opened its first testing clinic, though at the time samples had to be shipped out of the province for analysis. The World Health Organization declared the pandemic.

On Thursday, people were talking about taking extra precautions.

On Friday, Morrison advised self-isolation for 14 days for anyone returning from international travel, and recommended the cancellation of non-essential travel. The stock of cleaning supplies in stores began running low.

On Saturday, the first P.E.I. case of COVID-19 was announced.

On Sunday, the decision was made to close schools and daycares.

By the numbers

At her regular weekly briefing on March 9, 2021, Morrison outlined some of what has happened in the last year, by the numbers.

Total number of cases: 143.

Deaths: 0.

Hospitalizations: 0.

COVID-19 tests: 111,265.

Calls to 1-800 information line: 29,000.

Households that have completed 14 days of self-isolation: almost 20,000.

Registered truck drivers: 1,000.

Approved rotational workers: 940.

Students approved for travel to P.E.I.: 1,500.

Travel approvals through family connection program: 2,400.

Temporary foreign workers approved: 760.

Complaints of public health violations: 601.

Charges: 117, with 200 warnings and 4 charges pending.

