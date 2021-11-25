P.E.I. reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, issues 9 public exposure notifications

P.E.I. announced two new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, one of which is connected to the cluster which began in Prince County.

The other case is linked to the workplace outbreak the province reported Wednesday. That outbreak is not associated to the Prince County cluster.

One of the individuals who tested positive is in their 60s, and the other is in their 40s.

There are now 25 cases associated with the Prince County cluster.

9 new exposure sites

Nine public exposure notifications have been issued, all located in Charlottetown.

Friday, Nov. 19

Wendy's (385 Grafton Street) between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Bell Aliant Centre - MacLauchlan Rink (560 University Avenue) between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Boston Pizza (700 University Avenue) between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Rodd Royalty Charlottetown (14 Capital Drive)

Saturday, Nov. 20

APM Centre (35 Mercedes Drive) between 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Wendy's (643 University Avenue) between 12:00 pm and 2 p.m.

Simmons Sports Arena (170 North River Road) between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Rodd Royalty Charlottetown (14 Capital Drive)

Sunday, Nov. 21

Rodd Royalty Charlottetown (14 Capital Drive)

Anyone who was at these locations during these times who isn't fully vaccinated should get tested. Those who are vaccinated should monitor for symptoms.

The province has 37 active COVID-19 cases and has had 365 cases in total since the pandemic began.