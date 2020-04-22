24 of 26 COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. considered recovered, chief public health officer says

Twenty-four of the 26 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. are considered recovered, said Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison in a news briefing Wednesday afternoon.

There are no new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. to report Wednesday.

Across Canada there have been more than 38,000 cases, with more than 1,800 deaths. On P.E.I., there have been no deaths and no hospitalizations.

Globally, the case numbers have reached more than 2.5 million, with more than 178,000 deaths.

Morrison noted that 78 per cent of the cases experienced across the country have been as a result of community spread.

We've worked really hard, all of us to be in this position to be talking about easing up some of these public health measures. — Dr. Heather Morrison

Overall, she said 18 per cent of the country's cases have been hospitalized, with 4.7 per cent of those cases ending up in the ICU.

Morrison also noted P.E.I.'s rate of cases per 100, 000 people is 19. Nova Scotia's rate of cases per 100,000 is 76, with Quebec's number at 275.

Currently, Morrison said more than 2,500 P.E.I. tests have been conducted and results are expected to return later on Wednesday for 109 more tests.

As discussions around easing COVID-19 restrictions have begun, Morrison said it will be "a delicate balance between relaxing public health measures that have been put in place, but doing so in a very cautious manner."

"Let us be calm, let us be kind and let us be patient with one another," she said.

Relaxing health measures

Islanders should expect to continue to practise physical distancing, diligent hygiene and staying at home as much as possible, even as some restrictions are lifted, she said.

Tight health measures at entry points to the Island and long-term care facilities will also be ongoing, Morrison said.

She said the first phase of relaxing restrictions will allow for some outdoor activities such as recreational fishing. That will be in addition to reintroducing elective surgeries at some of the Island's health-care facilities.

We need to be cautious. — Dr. Heather Morrison

New guidelines for fish plants on P.E.I. are being finalized as well and are expected to be released by the end of the week.

As activities are reintroduced, Morrison said they will go through a risk assessment. Not everything will be able to be reopened at the same time.

"We've worked really hard, all of us, to be in this position to be talking about easing up some of these public health measures," Morrison said.

"So how we do so in the weeks, months ahead — we need to be cautious."

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

