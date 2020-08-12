COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, Aug. 12

Dr. Heather Morrison says Prince Edward Island has five more cases of COVID-19 today after four weeks without a new diagnosis.

All five cases are male essential workers not in the health-care industry who arrived on the Island from outside Canada on July 30. They have been self-isolating since then.

Wednesday's news means the Island has confirmed a total of 41 cases since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations.

MLAs on P.E.I.'s standing committee on education and economic growth want top education officials to answer some questions about the province's back-to-school plan.

The Atlantic bubble has given tourism operators on P.E.I. a much-needed boost, Tourism Minister Matthew MacKay said in an interview with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

Health PEI is hiring additional staff for multiple health-care service roles in preparation of a second wave of COVID-19.

Harness racing fans on P.E.I. are being warned not to make plans to attend the annual Gold Cup and Saucer race this year in person, unless they have a reservation.

With Somewhere Fancy several lengths ahead, driver Simon Allard began his celebration in advance of the finish line. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

Post-secondary students from outside the Atlantic bubble have begun arriving on P.E.I., and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison has outlined some of the details for ensuring their safe arrival.

Health PEI chief of nursing Marion Dowling says P.E.I. is catching up on elective surgeries postponed in the early weeks of the pandemic.

Morrison and Dowling were speaking at the regular weekly provincial pandemic briefing on Tuesday.

Also in the news

Initial COVID-19 tests on Canadian Premier League soccer participants in Charlottetown have all come back negative.

About 300 professional soccer players, coaches and staff are preparing for a season in a way they've never done before, but so far, they say it's better than they imagined.

Rugby is returning to P.E.I. fields, but there are some rule changes.

There may be the odd mistake and some tough transitions as students and staff adjust to the back-to-school plan, but life at P.E.I. schools should be fine in time as rules become routine, according to some student council presidents.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services. Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.