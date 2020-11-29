Three new travel-related cases of COVID-19 confirmed on P.E.I.

Prince Edward Island has three new cases of COVID-19, the Chief Public Health Office confirmed Thursday in a news release.

The new cases are all travel-related and the three people involved are not connected with one another.

"The individuals are two women – one is in her 30s and the other in her 50s – as well as a man in his 50s. They all arrived in the province following travel outside Atlantic Canada," the statement issued at 2:30 p.m. AT read.

"All three individuals remain in self-isolation and are being followed by public health daily."

There are three flight alerts associated with the new cases.

People who travelled to Charlottetown on the following flights are being told to monitor themselves for symptoms and continue to isolate while seeking a test if any symptoms develop:

Air Canada Flight 8302 from Montreal on Dec. 21.

Air Canada Flight 7462 from Toronto on Dec. 21.

Air Canada Flight 7462 from Toronto on Dec. 23.

Island testing clinics are operating on reduced hours for the Christmas holiday weekend. The changes can be found here.

The number of active cases on Prince Edward Island is now five, out of the 94 cases confirmed since the pandemic began.

A total of 57 males and 37 females have tested positive since March, but there have been no deaths and no hospitalizations.

Seven of those who tested positive were under the age of 20, and 10 were aged 60 and up.

The province's latest COVID-19 data shows testing has returned 75,201 negative results to date.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose

