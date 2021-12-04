5 new COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. announced Saturday
École La-Belle-Cloche in Fortune Bridge being deep-cleaned Sunday
Prince Edward Island's Chief Public Health Office announced five new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
One individual is in their 70s, one is in their 50s, two are in their 40s and one is under the age of 12.
Two of the cases are travel-related and are self-isolating. Two of the cases are contacts of a previous case and have been isolating. One of the cases is a close contact of a case, and contact tracing is underway.
One of the cases is a student at École La-Belle-Cloche and all close contacts are being contacted by public health with instructions for isolation and testing. Testing will begin Sunday and further instructions will be provided at that time. The school will be deep-cleaned Sunday.
New exposure notifications
The province also announced new exposure notifications in Souris:
- Eastern Kings Sportsplex (203 Veteran's Memorial Highway) on Sunday, Nov. 28, between 3 and 4:10 p.m.
- Co-op Souris (85 Main Street) on Sunday, Nov. 28, between 4:15 and 4:45 p.m.
- Eastern Kings Sportsplex (203 Veteran's Memorial Highway) on Wednesday, Dec. 1, between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Anyone who was at these locations during these times who is not fully vaccinated should visit a drop-in testing clinic to be tested and monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure. If any symptoms develop, individuals should be retested.
Anyone who was at these locations during these times who is fully vaccinated should monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure and if any symptoms develop, they should visit a drop-in testing clinic.
Testing will be available on Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Charlottetown clinic from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
There is also a flight exposure notification:
- Air Canada Flight 8218 departed from Montreal on Thursday, Dec. 2, and arrived in Charlottetown on Friday, Dec. 3.
Anyone who travelled on this flight should monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and if any develop, visit a drop-in testing site.
There are 22 active cases of COVID-19 in P.E.I., and there have been 387 cases since the pandemic began.
Everyone is encouraged to follow routine prevention measures:
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue.
- Get vaccinated.
- Wear a non-medical mask in indoor places.
- Stay home if you are not feeling well.
- Limit touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Keep your circle of contacts small.
- Physical distance — stay two metres apart.
- Don't share items like drinking glasses and water bottles.
- Frequently clean surfaces like taps, doorknobs and countertops.
- Visit a drop-in-clinic to be tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms.
