7 new COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. announced Wednesday

Prince Edward Island's Chief Public Health Office announced seven new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Six of the cases are travel related, contact tracing is complete and the individuals are self-isolating. One of the cases is a close contact of a previous case and contact tracing is underway.

Four individuals are in their 50s, one is in their 40s, one is in their 20s and one is under 19.

Prince Edward Island has 30 active cases of COVID-19 and has had 380 positive cases since the pandemic began.

New exposure notifications

The province also released the following public exposure notifications in Morell:

Morell Co-Op (7690 St. Peter's Rd.) Tuesday, Nov. 23 between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29 between 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

(7690 St. Peter's Rd.) Morell Credit Union Community Rink (59 Queen Elizabeth Dr.) Tuesday, Nov. 23 between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24 between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25 between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

(59 Queen Elizabeth Dr.)

Anyone who was at these locations during these times who is not fully vaccinated should visit a drop-in testing clinic to be tested and monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure. If any symptoms develop, individuals should be retested.

Anyone who was at these locations during these times who is fully vaccinated should monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure and if any symptoms develop, they should visit a drop-in testing clinic.

Two new flight exposure notifications were also released:

Air Canada flight 8218 that departed Montreal on Monday, Nov. 29 and arrived in Charlottetown on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Air Canada flight 8332 that departed Toronto on Monday, Nov. 29 and arrived in Charlottetown on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Anyone who travelled on these flights should monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and if any develop, visit a drop-in testing site.

Everyone is encouraged to follow routine prevention measures: