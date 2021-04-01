New COVID-19 case brings P.E.I. total to 160

Prince Edward Island has reported one new case of COVID-19 heading into the Easter weekend.

The person is under 19 and is a close contact of a previously identified case, so has been self-isolating in accordance with public health guidance, says a provincial release.

"Islanders are reminded to keep gatherings small and consistent this long weekend, and continue to be vigilant in following public health measures," the release added.

"Staying socially connected to one another even if we stay physically distance is important this Easter season (ex: virtual dinner party, virtual egg hunt, drop-offs or physical distanced doorstep drop-offs)."

P.E.I. has 13 active cases at the moment. In all, the province has recorded 160 cases of COVID-19 since the first case was diagnosed on the Island in March 2020.

No one has been hospitalized on the Island due to COVID-19, and there have been no deaths.

Earlier Thursday, the Chief Public Health Office sent out a list of testing site and vaccine clinic hours for the long weekend. They are as follows:

Friday: Testing sites and vaccination clinics across the province are closed, and the vaccine appointment phone lines will not be staffed.

Saturday: Regular hours for testing sites at Slemon Park in Summerside and Park Street in Charlottetown. Regular hours for vaccination clinics and vaccine appointment phone lines.

Sunday: Regular hours for testing sites at Slemon Park in Summerside and Park Street in Charlottetown.

Monday: Testing sites in O'Leary and Montague are closed. Regular hours for all other testing sites, as well as for vaccination clinics and vaccine appointment phone lines.

Earlier in the week, Dr. Heather Morrison took a moment during her weekly briefing to reassure Island children ahead of the second Easter weekend of the coronavirus crisis.

"The Easter bunny is immune to COVID-19, and as such he will be able to visit children in P.E.I. The bunny is very organized and has already applied for pre-travel approval," said the chief public health officer.

"The pandemic will not keep the Easter bunny away."

