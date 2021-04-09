One more new case of COVID-19 announced on P.E.I.

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office announced one new case of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the province's 13-month total to 162.

The Island now has six active cases.

A news release from Dr. Heather Morrison said the latest case involves a person in their 30s who had recently travelled outside the Atlantic region.

"The individual tested positive through routine testing. They are self-isolating and being followed by public health daily," the news release said.

Thirteen new cases elsewhere in Atlantic

The news comes just 10 days before the Atlantic bubble is expected to reopen, allowing freer travel within Canada's four easternmost provinces.

Earlier Friday, New Brunswick reported eight new COVID-19 cases and the death of a person aged between 60 and 69 in the Edmundston region. The province now has 140 active cases.

Nova Scotia confirmed two new cases for a total of 41 known active cases, and Newfoundland and Labrador added three new cases, bringing the active case count to eight.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.