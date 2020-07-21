Dr. Heather Morrison to give weekly COVID-19 update

The regular weekly COVID-19 situation update for Prince Edward Island will happen a couple of hours later than the usual time today.

Dr. Heather Morrison's briefing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

The chief public health officer has usually given the briefings at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays.

An online update on coronavirus case numbers Monday showed that there were only five active cases on the Island but that 87 people were "under investigation (test results pending)."

Until July 4, P.E.I. had no new COVID-19 cases for more than two months. But on that Saturday, three new cases were confirmed.

Five other cases were subsequently confirmed, two of which were connected to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown. Thousands of tests were given to staff and patients since then, with nobody in that group testing positive to date.

