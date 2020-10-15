P.E.I. schools can expect COVID-19 spot checks soon

Public health officials will soon be visiting Prince Edward Island schools to ensure compliance with operational plans designed to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison told CBC News on Thursday that spot checks could be ordered for sporting events too.

"One of the things that we are going to be starting is public health officials will be going into schools and looking at their operational plans and making sure they're being followed," Morrison said as she taped her weekly remote interview with Louise Martin of CBC News: Compass.

"So that will be part one. And then they [will] also continue to other events as well."

Morrison also said that P.E.I. has just two active cases of COVID-19 now, down from three earlier in the week.

On another topic, she said P.E.I. pharmacies have administered 22,000 flu shots so far this season, as Islanders heeded the urging of public health officials.

Health Canada has been warning people that "reducing the burden of influenza is particularly important this fall and winter to prevent an increase in health care utilization at the same time as there is a potential resurgence of COVID-19 activity."

No new cases in New Brunswick today

In regional news, new cases were announced Thursday in New Brunswick, which now has 89 active cases due to outbreaks in the Moncton and Campbellton areas.

A news release from the N.B. government said five patients are currently hospitalized, with one in an intensive care unit.

No new cases were announced for Nova Scotia either.

