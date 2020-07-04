P.E.I. reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

Prince Edward Island's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison says the province has 3 new cases of COVID-19.

One is a man in his 50s, and two people are in their 20s, she said at an unscheduled briefing in Charlottetown today.

One of the two younger patients works at Whisperwood Villa. All residents and staff are being tested starting this afternoon. None of the residents have any new symptoms relating to COVID-19,

More to come...