No new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., Morrison says
More than 2,200 people on P.E.I. have been tested for COVID-19
There are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in a briefing on Monday.
P.E.I.'s total remains at 26, with 23 considered recovered.
There has been only one positive case in the past 10 days.
More than 2,200 people on P.E.I. have been tested, according to the province. Results are pending for 70.
More to come.
COVID-19: What you need to know
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
-
Fever.
-
Cough.
-
Tiredness.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.
Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.
How can I protect myself?
-
Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
-
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
-
Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.
-
Practise physical distancing.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
