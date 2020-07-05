P.E.I. public health chief to give briefing after 5 recent cases

Prince Edward Island's top public health official will give another media briefing today after a new spate of COVID-19 cases was confirmed on the weekend.

Dr. Heather Morrison will speak at 12:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Morrison and Premier Dennis King announced three new cases, the first on the Island in more than two months. One case was related to travel and the patient, an essential worker in his 50s, had been self-isolating since returning home to the Island.

The other two cases were connected, and contact tracing revealed two more linked cases on Sunday.

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs in Surrey, B.C. The three new cases of the disease caused by coronavirus announced in P.E.I. on the weekend are the first in two months. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Cluster tied to Nova Scotia travel

The starting point of the outbreak was a man in his 20s who had travelled to Nova Scotia and appears to have contracted COVID-19 from someone there who had recently been in the U.S.

After the young P.E.I. man returned home on June 29, he had contact with the three people who were subsequently diagnosed with COVID-19.

One of the three contacts was a female staff member at Whisperwood Villa, a long-term care home in Charlottetown. She started to feel ill while working a shift at the home last week.

Residents and staff have now been tested, and will be retested in the days to come.

People who visited Whisperwood for any reason on June 30 are being asked to come forward for testing.

Before the cases confirmed on the weekend, P.EI. had 27 cases of COVID-19, with the most recent case being identified at the end of April.

