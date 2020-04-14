Dr. Heather Morrison's COVID-19 update scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison will provide an update on P.E.I.'s COVID-19 situation Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

She will be joined by chief nursing officer Marion Dowling.

It's been one month since P.E.I.'s first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced.

In her update on Monday, Morrison said there were no new positive cases on P.E.I. She said 23 of P.E.I.'s 25 cases are considered recovered.

Restrictions remain in place on P.E.I., but Morrison said talks are ongoing about when and how they will eventually be lifted.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

