COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, Sept. 7

Masks will play a big role as many Island students get ready to head back to classrooms Tuesday.

Students and staff at UPEI will be required to wear non-medical masks in campus buildings.

Many students at Summerside Intermediate School won't have to worry about buying non-medical masks for the first day of class. A local business organization donated hundreds of masks to the school.

Masks will be required when students get on the bus. Bus drivers have extras to hand out to students who may have forgotten theirs. Additional cleaning protocols have also been put in place.

The latest case of COVID-19 on P.E.I., a man in his late teens who arrived following international travel, was announced Friday after two other cases were confirmed during routine testing of self-isolating essential workers. The workers had travelled to the province from another country.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 47 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are three active cases on the Island.

Also in the news

Further resources

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.