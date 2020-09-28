The COVID-19 testing clinic in Charlottetown has moved to the former government garage on Park Street, and out of the Eastlink Centre.

Canada's Food Island gift cards go on sale Monday. They can be purchased at a 20 per cent discount and redeemed at full value at more than 150 businesses across P.E.I.

Charlottetown police have fined two more people for hosting parties with more guests in attendance than permitted under COVID-19 measures.

Compared to last July, P.E.I. restaurants showed the largest percentage drop in revenues among the provinces, down 34.6 per cent. The decrease nationally was 24.5 per cent.

The Dundee Arms Inn in Charlottetown will be closing this winter — Oct 15 to April 30 — for the first time in 48 years.

There have been 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Island, with 57 considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

Starting Oct. 1, people travelling on Northumberland Ferries will once again have to leave their vehicles and go to the passenger areas during crossings.

Islanders will have earlier access to flu shots this fall as the province, hoping to avoid a dual outbreak of COVID-19 and influenza, ordered vaccine early this year.

Charlottetown hopes a scarecrow festival next month will provide a boost to the downtown area.

