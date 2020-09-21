Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, Sept. 21
PEI·New

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, Sept. 21

The Canada Games should be back on track for P.E.I. in 2023, and immigration gets moving again.

After a pause in the spring, an immigration program starts up again

CBC News ·
The Canada Games remain on track for P.E.I. for 2023. (CBC)

The Canada Games should be back on schedule for P.E.I.'s turn in 2023, and changes forced by the pandemic could create some opportunities.

Forge FC won the Canadian Premier League title for the second straight year Saturday, defeating HFX Wanderers FC 2-0 on second-half goals by Alexander Achinioti-Jonsson and Maxim Tissot in the Island Games final.

Summerside director Susan Rodgers has spent the last several years creating Still the Water, and for a limited time you can watch the film online as part of the FIN Atlantic International Film Festival, which has moved online in the pandemic.

P.E.I.'s provincial nominee program is picking up speed again after languishing during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 57 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations, and one currently considered active.

Also in the news

Further resources

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now