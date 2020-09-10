COVID-19 can make relationships challenging — especially when one person in P.E.I. and the other in Australia. Here's how one couple is coping.

The number of people with antibodies for the novel coronavirus is low, early research by the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force suggests.

Two Island couples are turning to self-sustained, off-grid living as a result of the pandemic — one for the first time and one after a bit of a hiatus.

UPEI and Holland College athletes returned to the pitch this weekend. Public Health officials have reversed an earlier decision and approved a plan to allow schools to co-host a varsity soccer league for men's and women's teams during the fall season.

A soccer season is underway at P.E.I.'s post-secondary schools. (Submitted by the University of Prince Edward Island)

This fall's return to school is unlike any other. CBC News: Compass host Kerry Campbell spoke with Norbert Carpenter of the P.E.I. Public Schools Branch about how it's going.

You can also hear, in their own words, what some students have to say about going back to class.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 55 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations. Of those, eight are active and 47 are considered recovered.

Also in the news

P.E.I. is a little ahead of most of Canada in its economic recovery following the most severe pandemic lockdowns, but some of the most difficult hurdles may be yet to come.

The open-air markets have been working pretty well, say the administrators of the farmers' markets in Charlottetown and Summerside, but with the fall coming it's time to get inside.

COVID-19 has delayed many wishes for Children's Wish/Make a Wish P.E.I. chapter and the number of people waiting for a wish to be granted grows every day as this crisis continues.

Further resources

