COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, Oct. 5
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, Oct. 5

Two more cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., and the New Brunswick border is opening up.

A new art exhibit opens outside in Charlottetown

The checkpoint at the Confederation Bridge for people entering New Brunswick is closing down. (Carolyn Ryan/CBC)

Prince Edward Island has two new unrelated cases of COVID-19, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison confirmed on Sunday. Both cases are men working in unrelated, non-health-care industries and recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada, and both are self-isolating.

Starting Thursday travellers will no longer be screened by New Brunswick officials at the Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia borders.

The Green Party of Canada elected Toronto lawyer Annamie Paul as their new leader Saturday. The leader was originally supposed to be selected at a convention in Charlottetown this weekend, but pandemic restrictions forced the event to a virtual space.

A new outdoor art exhibit in Charlottetown allows people to enjoy a leisurely walk while physical distancing. Rooted in Art features five temporary art installations at the site of local trees. This event includes a 2.5-kilometre self-guided tour, where participants will be directed to five different stops to view the trees with art installations.

Premier Dennis King confirmed Friday that Canada's COVID-19 contact notification app will soon be in use on Prince Edward Island. A news release said Islanders with health cards will receive one-time "keys" or codes from their health authorities to use with the app.

There have been 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Island, with 58 considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

