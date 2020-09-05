Prince Edward Island has two new unrelated cases of COVID-19, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison confirmed on Sunday. Both cases are men working in unrelated, non-health-care industries and recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada, and both are self-isolating.

Starting Thursday travellers will no longer be screened by New Brunswick officials at the Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia borders.

The Green Party of Canada elected Toronto lawyer Annamie Paul as their new leader Saturday. The leader was originally supposed to be selected at a convention in Charlottetown this weekend, but pandemic restrictions forced the event to a virtual space.

A new outdoor art exhibit in Charlottetown allows people to enjoy a leisurely walk while physical distancing. Rooted in Art features five temporary art installations at the site of local trees. This event includes a 2.5-kilometre self-guided tour, where participants will be directed to five different stops to view the trees with art installations.

Premier Dennis King confirmed Friday that Canada's COVID-19 contact notification app will soon be in use on Prince Edward Island. A news release said Islanders with health cards will receive one-time "keys" or codes from their health authorities to use with the app.

There have been 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Island, with 58 considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

Also in the news

A P.E.I. couple is hoping the U.S. border will reopen in time for them to spend time in their Arizona home this winter.

Hockey fans will be allowed in the stands at Charlottetown Islanders games, although tickets will be limited to allow for physical distancing.

A report from the P.E.I. Council on the Status of Women released Friday morning aims to preserve the views of women on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The P.E.I. giant pumpkin weigh-off is closed to the public this year but the scales will still be ready for growers on Thanksgiving weekend.

Further resources

