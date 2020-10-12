Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, announced two new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

Morrison discouraged Islanders from travelling to parts of New Brunswick this Thanksgiving weekend, as Moncton and Campbellton try to contain a spate of COVID-19 cases that has brought the number of active cases in the province to 71.

Masks are still not mandatory on P.E.I., but Premier Dennis King says the conversation continues with the Chief Public Health Office.

UPEI said it will host Thanksgiving dinner today for students unable to travel home for the holidays, after university officials urged students not to travel outside the Atlantic bubble.

Mary-Helen McLeese and Tim Sanders say hello to their live-streaming guests on their wedding day on P.E.I. this summer. (Brady McCloskey Photography)

A recent flurry of gorgeous wedding photos taken on P.E.I. splashed across social media show not even a global pandemic can keep couples from getting hitched.

There have been 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Island, with 60 considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

Also in the news

Scarecrows are popping up everywhere all over the sidewalks and elsewhere as the first Scarecrows in the City Festival gets underway — with physical distancing in mind, of course.

Political parties differ in their approach to knocking on doors during byelection during the pandemic.The number of Islanders who either have jobs or are looking for one continued to fall in September, according to Statistics Canada's labour force survey. The number of jobs in the economy also fell for the first time since April.

The P.E.I. Command of the Royal Canadian Legion says there will be fewer volunteers selling poppies in person this year due to COVID-19 but they still hope to raise as much money as ever.

Further resources

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.