COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, May 4
PEI

Health officials on P.E.I. are concerned Islanders may be turning to alcohol for comfort during the pandemic.

Premier Dennis King sums up sentiments of many Islanders with his 'FU' to virus

CBC News ·
A P.E.I. doctor says alcohol is a big problem on P.E.I. (Shutterstock)

Phase 1 of P.E.I.'s plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions came into effect Friday.

Premier Dennis King, speaking on the Charlottetown radio station Ocean 100, expressed the sentiments of many Islanders when he said he wanted to find a way to say "FU" to COVID-19. Yes, you can now buy the T-shirt.

There will be crowds at the Charlottetown Driving Park when racing resumes in June. (CBC)

Harness racing will resume on P.E.I. June 4, with no fans in the stands.

Starting May 4, briefings from the chief public health office will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. 

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. remains at 27.

Also in the news 

