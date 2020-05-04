Health officials on P.E.I. are concerned Islanders may be turning to alcohol for comfort during the pandemic.

Phase 1 of P.E.I.'s plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions came into effect Friday.

Premier Dennis King, speaking on the Charlottetown radio station Ocean 100, expressed the sentiments of many Islanders when he said he wanted to find a way to say "FU" to COVID-19. Yes, you can now buy the T-shirt.

There will be crowds at the Charlottetown Driving Park when racing resumes in June. (CBC)

Harness racing will resume on P.E.I. June 4, with no fans in the stands.

Starting May 4, briefings from the chief public health office will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. remains at 27.

Also in the news

Large gatherings at weddings or public performances are unlikely to be allowed this summer, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

The essential-skills fishery program has moved online and expanded during COVID-19.

Golf courses have begun to open on P.E.I. and other outdoor sports organizations are brainstorming for ways to play safely when they scheduled to roll out during Phase 3 of the ease-back plan June 12.

