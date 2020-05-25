COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, May 25

Charlottetown restaurants are keen to set up patios to make physical distancing easier when they reopen June 1.

Northumberland Ferries has cancelled weekend crossings. The services remains available only to commercial trucking.

The Confederation Centre of the Arts is surveying Islanders to ask what kind of programming they might like to see this summer when as pandemic restrictions ease.

A 25-year-old Island woman has been working hard to distribute essential items to locals in Colima, Mexico, affected by COVID-19.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, is expected to give her next COVID-19 briefing Tuesday at 11 a.m. Morrison has led Islanders through the two months of the pandemic. Read more about her here.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. More than 5,300 people on P.E.I. have been tested.

Also in the news

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.