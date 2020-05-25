Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, May 25
Charlottetown restaurants are keen to set up patios, and Northumberland Ferries has cancelled weekend crossings.

No COVID-19 briefings scheduled until Tuesday

CBC News ·
The streets of downtown Charlottetown are a little busier with stores, and this barber, opening up on Friday. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

Charlottetown restaurants are keen to set up patios to make physical distancing easier when they reopen June 1.

Northumberland Ferries has cancelled weekend crossings. The services remains available only to commercial trucking.

The Confederation Centre of the Arts is surveying Islanders to ask what kind of programming they might like to see this summer when as pandemic restrictions ease.

A 25-year-old Island woman has been working hard to distribute essential items to locals in Colima, Mexico, affected by COVID-19. 

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, is expected to give her next COVID-19 briefing Tuesday at 11 a.m. Morrison has led Islanders through the two months of the pandemic. Read more about her here.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. More than 5,300 people on P.E.I. have been tested.

