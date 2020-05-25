COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, May 25
No COVID-19 briefings scheduled until Tuesday
Charlottetown restaurants are keen to set up patios to make physical distancing easier when they reopen June 1.
Northumberland Ferries has cancelled weekend crossings. The services remains available only to commercial trucking.
The Confederation Centre of the Arts is surveying Islanders to ask what kind of programming they might like to see this summer when as pandemic restrictions ease.
A 25-year-old Island woman has been working hard to distribute essential items to locals in Colima, Mexico, affected by COVID-19.
Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, is expected to give her next COVID-19 briefing Tuesday at 11 a.m. Morrison has led Islanders through the two months of the pandemic. Read more about her here.
P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. More than 5,300 people on P.E.I. have been tested.
Also in the news
- Some retail stores and services such as barbers and massage therapists began reopening Friday during Phase 2 of the province's ease-back plan.
- Some Island fishermen say a week into the delayed spring season, they're just not able to sell everything they're catching.
- P.E.I. campgrounds say they are struggling to prepare with lack of government information.
- The P.E.I. Legislature will hold its first sitting Tuesday since the start of the pandemic, and there have been some changes made.
- P.E.I.'s seasonal residents a concern for N.B., but manageable, said New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs.
- Sport leaders on P.E.I. held a virtual conference this week with the Chief Public Health Office to discuss resuming activities.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
