Some rural grocery stores are reporting summer-like volumes of business. They believe local residents are wanting to shop closer to home during the pandemic.

One shop has gone back to offering home delivery, which it has not done in decades.

The P.E.I. government says more services are coming for people feeling increased stress in this time of physical distancing.

Mental health and addictions support is moving from in-person to virtual connections, starting with a telephone service and moving soon to video conferencing.

Veterans Affairs has postponed a trip to commemorate the liberation of Holland. That was scheduled for May.

One of Canada's largest landlords has suspended rent increases in Charlottetown. CAPREIT manages about 1,000 apartments on P.E.I.

Doctors in Charlottetown can now refer patients with coughs or fever to special clinics for assessment. Doctors in Summerside will be able to do the same beginning Monday. Islanders without a doctor can call 811 for referral.

Some short-term rental operators on P.E.I. are offering their units to first responders and health-care professionals who may need to self-isolate during COVID-19.

Island internet companies are dealing with increased demand on their networks.

A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.

​​​Financial relief

IRAC suspended rental hearings until April 6 in response to the pandemic.

Ottawa has agreed not to claw back money provided under the employment insurance program, and some Islanders not currently eligible for EI will be able to get it, says Premier Dennis King.

The Charlottetown water and sewer utility is offering options for flexible payments to people suffering financial difficulties during COVID-19.

The province announced $2 million to support early learning centres, staff and parents. The funding will ensure families won't have to pay fees while the centres are closed. The fund is expected to cover the next six weeks, starting March 20.

The province announced $500,000 in relief, including money for United Way, food banks, the Salvation Army and other helping organizations.

, including money for United Way, food banks, the Salvation Army and other helping organizations. Innovation PEI is providing self-employed Islanders $500 a week.

Small businesses affected are eligible for loans of up to $100,000.

Workers who continue to work but on reduced hours due to COVID-19 are eligible for a temporary $200 allowance per week.

per week. The province's largest landlord, the P.E.I. Housing Corporation, suspended evictions for six weeks as of March 17.

Maritime Electric has suspended disconnection for non-payment for two weeks. It began March 17.

Health

An emergency mini-clinic to monitor coughs and fever, funded by the federal government, has been set up on P.E.I. as of March 28.

The P.E.I. government has created an Islanders Helping Islanders volunteer directory on its website for anyone looking for help during the pandemic.

Blood donation is still needed in the COVID-19 pandemic. Canadian Blood Services' location at 85 Fitzroy St. in Charlottetown has the goal of collecting 32 units a day.

P.E.I. has launched an online self-assessment for COVID-19 to alleviate high call volumes to 811.

Seniors homes and community care facilities across the province remain closed to outside visitors.

All dental clinics on P.E.I. are closed until further notice . Some clinics can manage emergency care, patients must first call to have emergencies evaluated.

Health PEI is rescheduling non-essential appointments, and said those affected will be contacted directly.

Education

Island schools and daycares will remain closed until at least May 11.

The Island's university and college students are back in class, but online.

While spending more time at home, Islanders are taking advantage of resources at provincial libraries, again, all online. The physical libraries are closed.

P.E.I. and Canada Student Loan repayments have been suspended for six months.

Travel

Any Islanders who have travelled out of province — whether experiencing symptoms or not — are required to self-isolate for 14 days following their return. This applies to people who have travelled internationally since March 8, and anyone who travelled to another province since March 21.

The P.E.I. government has published a list of flights suspected of being at risk for COVID-19.

Screening checkpoints are set up at the Confederation Bridge, Charlottetown airport and Souris ferry terminal.

The federal government has banned boats and cruise ships carrying more than 500 people from docking at Canadian ports until July .

