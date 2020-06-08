COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, June 8
People wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has led to challenges for people who have hearing loss and the Summerside Farmers' Market makes plans to reopen next week.
When you work from home, what does it mean to get dressed for work?
People wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has led to challenges for people who have hearing loss.
The Summerside Farmers' Market is scheduled to reopen June 13, but it will be moving outside to the parking lot of the Holman building in order to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.
When you work from home, every day is like casual Friday. Some people wonder if workplace flexibility will extend to employee dress codes in the post-COVID world.
Charlottetown expects to hear in the next few days whether it will play host to Canadian Premier League soccer teams this summer.
P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. More than 7,000 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.
Also in the news
- Federal support for people with disabilities needs to reach more people, says the P.E.I. Council of People with Disabilities.
- According to Statistics Canada, more women than men on P.E.I. found themselves out of work at the height of job losses in April, and fewer were able to get back to work as the economy began to recover in May.
- Provincial border bans during COVID-19, like the one imposed by P.E.I., have sparked lawsuits and anger from Canadians denied entry.
- Golf lessons and leagues are now permitted on P.E.I., but, much to the frustration of at least one golf club owner, tournaments are still a no-go.
