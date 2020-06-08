Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, June 8
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, June 8

People wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has led to challenges for people who have hearing loss and the Summerside Farmers' Market makes plans to reopen next week.

When you work from home, what does it mean to get dressed for work?

CBC News ·
P.E.I.'s border controls are being called a violation of Canadians' fundamental rights. (CBC)

People wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has led to challenges for people who have hearing loss.

The Summerside Farmers' Market is scheduled to reopen June 13, but it will be moving outside to the parking lot of the Holman building in order to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

When you work from home, every day is like casual Friday. Some people wonder if workplace flexibility will extend to employee dress codes in the post-COVID world.

Charlottetown expects to hear in the next few days whether it will play host to Canadian Premier League soccer teams this summer.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. More than 7,000 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

Also in the news

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.

