The P.E.I. government has created a new kind of emergency leave for people who can't go to work because of pandemic restrictions.

The annual Island Fringe Festival won't go ahead as planned this summer due to COVID-19, but organizers have turned their efforts to a new summer presentation.

Anne and Gilbert — The Musical will not be at The Guild this summer, but a variety show based on its music will be.

As the four Atlantic premiers haggle over when to open their borders to each other and the rest of Canada, P.E.I. Premier Dennis King said it would be "unfair" to suggest a date until he is certain he can deliver on the promise.

A record provincial deficit created largely by emergency pandemic spending may be huge but it's manageable, says an APEC economist.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases, the most recent on April 28. All have recovered. More than 9,600 COVID-19 tests from P.E.I. have been done.

