Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, June 1
PEI

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, June 1

Some campgrounds are expecting a busy summer, and a wedding goes ahead despite COVID-19 restrictions.

RCMP are keeping an eye out for informal grad parties

CBC News ·
Campgrounds and a number of other outdoor and indoor spaces are reopening on P.E.I. Monday. (John Robertson/CBC)

Campgrounds may open Monday as part of Phase 3 of ease back of pandemic restrictions, and some are expecting a busy summer.

Here's a quick overview of some of the changes in pandemic restrictions Monday.

Included on that list is allowing restaurants to open for inside dining, with certain restrictions in place.

RCMP are reminding teenagers that large gatherings, including informal graduation parties, are still not permitted on P.E.I., and they are moving to prevent them.

No physical distancing was required for this moment. (Shae Photography)

It wasn't exactly how they envisioned their wedding, but COVID-19 was not going to stop Ryan Woods and Amandah Turner from becoming husband and wife.

The cancellation of P.E.I.'s cruise ship season is "devastating" for some P.E.I. business owners.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. Nearly 6,000 people on P.E.I. have been tested.

Also in the news

Further resources

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.