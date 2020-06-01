Campgrounds may open Monday as part of Phase 3 of ease back of pandemic restrictions, and some are expecting a busy summer.

Here's a quick overview of some of the changes in pandemic restrictions Monday.

Included on that list is allowing restaurants to open for inside dining, with certain restrictions in place.

RCMP are reminding teenagers that large gatherings, including informal graduation parties, are still not permitted on P.E.I., and they are moving to prevent them.

It wasn't exactly how they envisioned their wedding, but COVID-19 was not going to stop Ryan Woods and Amandah Turner from becoming husband and wife.

The cancellation of P.E.I.'s cruise ship season is "devastating" for some P.E.I. business owners.

P.E.I. has had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19. All have recovered. Nearly 6,000 people on P.E.I. have been tested.

Cheap lobster on P.E.I. is bittersweet, even for some buyers.

A P.E.I. woman has been sharing her grandmothers' treasured cookbook — containing many handwritten recipes —throughout the pandemic.

A P.E.I. musician whose career is on hold due to COVID-19 has found a way to connect with a different kind of audience — through her backyard chicken coop.

The pandemic has been a struggle for some people who live alone. Some say it has left some people on P.E.I. feeling lonelier than ever.

A B.C. man has been forced to leave N.B. after his dream of moving to P.E.I. soured at the Confederation Bridge.

