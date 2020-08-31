P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison, Education Minister Brad Trivers and school officials will hold a Q&A session on the reopening of schools Monday at 4:30 p.m.

The government announced the Q&A in a Facebook post. Questions must be submitted in advance.

The COVID-19 Workspace Adaption Assistance Fund, a provincial program intended to help pay for changes in the workplace related to the virus, ends Monday.

Access P.E.I. Wellington will reopen to the public Monday. The Montague location will continue offering service without contact until Oct. 2.

UPEI men's soccer player Evan Couturier was called up as an emergency goalkeeper for Ontario's York9 FC in the Island Games matchup against the HFX Wanderers FC, as the Canadian Premier League continues playing its season in a bubble on P.E.I.

The government has put some new policies in place for schools — such as mandatory use of masks in certain situations — to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Here's a handy guide on what parents and students need to know before heading back to school buildings for class as soon as Sept. 8.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 44 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations. Forty-one of those cases are considered to be recovered.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19 -related events on P.E.I.

