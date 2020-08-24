Construction of an eight-storey apartment building on the Charlotttetown waterfront is one of a number of projects being delayed by the pandemic, says a local developer.

A campaign to gather school supplies for families in need is coming up short. Organisers say they are having trouble reaching donors during the pandemic.

P.E.I. has experienced nine accidental opioid-related overdoses in the past three months, six of them involving fentanyl. One former user shares her thoughts about the role COVID-19 is playing.

Dr. Michael Ungar, a specialist in child, family and community resilience, is providing tips about how parents can help children with the return to school during the public health crisis.

Marc Campbell of Winsloe, P.E.I., won his third Gold Cup and Saucer race Saturday night in front of a crowd that was smaller than usual at the Charlottetown Driving Park at Red Shores.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 44 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations. Forty of those cases are considered to be recovered.

Parks Canada employees say they have noticed an increase in bad behaviour among some visitors this summer.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison says she is concerned about 811 delays that are preventing some Islanders from getting answers to their most pressing COVID-19-related questions.

RCMP on P.E.I. say they have seen an "alarming" increase in child exploitation cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.

MLAs on the province's standing committee on health say there are pressing issues that need to be addressed before the possible arrival of a second wave of COVID-19 in the province.

The recent change by P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office to ease restrictions around singing in public has caused a stir of excitement across the Island's music community.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

