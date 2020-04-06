Some P.E.I. landlords are concerned rent being deferred during the COVID-19 pandemic will never be paid.

Delivery of goods and services on P.E.I. has seen an enormous expansion.

A company in eastern P.E.I. has switched its production to make protective face shields for health-care workers.

School resumes Monday for P.E.I. students, but the school buildings will remain closed. Students will be learning from home using online tools and other resources.

There are 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. Six are considered recovered, Morrison said in her briefing Saturday. P.E.I. received 169 negative tests since Friday, but Morrison urged Islanders to remain vigilant because she said the pandemic is far from over.

​​​Financial relief

P.E.I. increased the emergency contingency fund from $25 million to $40 million for Island families, workers and businesses struggling financially because of COVID-19.

P.E.I. announced a $1 million COVID-19 Special Situation Fund for those who did not qualify for any other provincial or federal support programs.

IRAC has suspended rental hearings indefinitely in response to the pandemic.

Ottawa has agreed not to claw back money provided under the employment insurance program, and some Islanders not currently eligible for EI will be able to get it, says Premier Dennis King.

The Charlottetown water and sewer utility is offering options for flexible payments to people suffering financial difficulties during COVID-19.

The province announced $2 million to support early learning centres, staff and parents. The funding will ensure families won't have to pay fees while the centres are closed. The fund is expected to cover the next six weeks, starting March 20.

The province announced $500,000 in relief, including money for United Way, food banks, the Salvation Army and other helping organizations.

Innovation PEI is providing self-employed Islanders $500 a week.

Small businesses affected are eligible for loans of up to $100,000.

Workers who continue to work but on reduced hours due to COVID-19 are eligible for a temporary $200 allowance per week.

Maritime Electric has suspended disconnection for non-payment for two weeks. It began March 17.

Health

Education

Island schools and daycares will remain closed until at least May 11. Online learning resumed April 6.

The Island's university and college students are back in class, but online.

While spending more time at home, Islanders are taking advantage of resources at provincial libraries, again, all online. The physical libraries are closed.

P.E.I. and Canada Student Loan repayments have been suspended for six months.

Travel

Any Islanders who have travelled out of province — whether experiencing symptoms or not — are required to self-isolate for 14 days following their return. This applies to people who have travelled internationally since March 8, and anyone who travelled to another province since March 21.

The P.E.I. government has published a list of flights suspected of being at risk for COVID-19.

Screening checkpoints are set up at the Confederation Bridge, Charlottetown airport and Souris ferry terminal.

The federal government has banned boats and cruise ships carrying more than 500 people from docking at Canadian ports until July .

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

