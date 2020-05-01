P.E.I.'s premier is asking for changes to CERB to encourage people to work.

With phase one of the relaxing of pandemic restrictions in place, construction companies are eager to get started on new builds.

Here's a review of how the P.E.I. economy might fare as it emerges from the pandemic.

Some schools on P.E.I. will be reopening to students with priority needs as the province launches a respite care program for families during COVID-19.

Pork producers on P.E.I. have some concerns about disruptions at meat processing plants. (CBC)

Island pork producers are watching the problems at meat processing plants in other parts of Canada.

The P.E.I. government would like to see the ferry to Nova Scotia running sooner than the currently planned June 1.

There were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island announced Thursday.

Also in the news

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

