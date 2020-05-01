COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, May 1
Some P.E.I. schools will reopen this month
P.E.I.'s premier is asking for changes to CERB to encourage people to work.
With phase one of the relaxing of pandemic restrictions in place, construction companies are eager to get started on new builds.
Here's a review of how the P.E.I. economy might fare as it emerges from the pandemic.
Some schools on P.E.I. will be reopening to students with priority needs as the province launches a respite care program for families during COVID-19.
Island pork producers are watching the problems at meat processing plants in other parts of Canada.
The P.E.I. government would like to see the ferry to Nova Scotia running sooner than the currently planned June 1.
There were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island announced Thursday.
Also in the news
- As online services expand at P.E.I.'s provincial libraries, so has the number of people getting library cards.
- People are still moving during the pandemic, and moving companies have had to adjust.
- Smaller theatres on P.E.I. are looking at ways they might be able to put on shows this summer.
- Researchers are looking at whether islands are safer places to be during a pandemic.
- P.E.I.'s tourism operators are still wondering if they will have a season this year.
- P.E.I. nurse says working in a hospital in New York during the pandemic is like nothing he ever imagined.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
- A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.
