COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, April 30
P.E.I. extends state of emergency to May 31
P.E.I. nurse Josh McInnis says working in a hospital in New York during the pandemic is like nothing he ever imagined, but he wanted to help out.
While eviction hearings have been suspended during the public health emergency, the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission does not expect a rush of evictions when they are lifted.
P.E.I. has extended its state of emergency to May 31, Premier Dennis King said Wednesday during a COVID-19 briefing.
There are no new positive cases of COVID-19 announced Wednesday.
P.E.I. will begin easing restrictions on Friday.
P.E.I.'s tourism operators.are still wondering if they will have a season this year.
The Village Feast, a major event in eastern P.E.I., has been cancelled.
Also in the news
- The government will house hundreds of temporary foreign workers during their quarantine.
- Golfers have been quick to book tee-off times as courses begin to open Friday.
- Dozens of city employees have been called back to work in Charlottetown.
- Garden centres are anticipating a busy spring.
- Some of P.E.I.'s seasonal restaurants are beginning to open, and making adjustments to doing business during the pandemic.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
- A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.
