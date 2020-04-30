P.E.I. nurse Josh McInnis says working in a hospital in New York during the pandemic is like nothing he ever imagined, but he wanted to help out.

While eviction hearings have been suspended during the public health emergency, the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission does not expect a rush of evictions when they are lifted.

P.E.I. has extended its state of emergency to May 31, Premier Dennis King said Wednesday during a COVID-19 briefing.

There are no new positive cases of COVID-19 announced Wednesday.

P.E.I. will begin easing restrictions on Friday.

The Village Feast draws about 1,000 people to Souris every year, but is cancelled for 2020. (The Village Feast/Facebook)

P.E.I.'s tourism operators.are still wondering if they will have a season this year.

The Village Feast, a major event in eastern P.E.I., has been cancelled.

