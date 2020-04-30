Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, April 30
PEI

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, April 30

A P.E.I. man has taken up a position as a nurse at a New York City hospital, and IRAC is not expecting a rush on evictions once restrictions are lifted.

P.E.I. extends state of emergency to May 31

CBC News ·
With pandemic restrictions being scaled back, some City of Charlottetown employees have been called back to work. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

P.E.I. nurse Josh McInnis says working in a hospital in New York during the pandemic is like nothing he ever imagined, but he wanted to help out.

While eviction hearings have been suspended during the public health emergency, the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission does not expect a rush of evictions when they are lifted.

P.E.I. has extended its state of emergency to May 31, Premier Dennis King said Wednesday during a COVID-19 briefing.

There are no new positive cases of COVID-19 announced Wednesday.

P.E.I. will begin easing restrictions on Friday.

The Village Feast draws about 1,000 people to Souris every year, but is cancelled for 2020. (The Village Feast/Facebook)

P.E.I.'s tourism operators.are still wondering if they will have a season this year.

The Village Feast, a major event in eastern P.E.I., has been cancelled.

Also in the news 

Further resources

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

  • Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
  • Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.
  • Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.