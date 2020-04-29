Some of P.E.I.'s seasonal restaurants are beginning to open, and making adjustments to doing business during the pandemic.

The province announced a plan Tuesday to gradually ease restrictions in the province.

Epidemiologists are advising P.E.I. to keep control of its borders as it relaxes restrictions.

P.E.I. has one new confirmed case of COVID-19, for a total of 27. The new case is related to international travel.

Community care workers are being overwhelmed by an increased workload during the pandemic, says a former Liberal health minister.

Oyster fishermen are hoping there will be a market for their product when the fishery opens. (CBC)

Health PEI medical microbiologist Dr. Greg German explains how local capacity for COVID-19 testing went from zero to 2,000 a week.

The 2020 Cavendish Beach Music Festival has been cancelled because of COVID-19.

P.E.I.'s shellfish season has been delayed to May 18.

Home brew and wine-making shops have been allowed to reopen.

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.

