COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, April 28
P.E.I.'s last confirmed COVID-19 case was April 15
Epidemiologists are advising P.E.I. to keep control of its borders when it begins easing pandemic restrictions.
Thrift stores — currently closed — are being overwhelmed with donations.
There have been no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. for 12 straight days, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer said in a briefing Monday. The number of confirmed cases on P.E.I. remains at 26, with 24 considered recovered.
A kitchen cabinetmaker on P.E.I. is now busy making Plexiglas dividers to help with physical distancing in businesses.
P.E.I.'s summer camps for kids are waiting to see if they will be allowed to open this summer.
Two small P.E.I. families found forming one household has solved a lot of pandemic isolation challenges.
UPEI's two summer semesters will be online only this year.
The increased reliance on virtual everything during the pandemic has highlighted the problem of slow internet in rural areas.
Also in the news
- More details on P.E.I.'s plan to ease restrictions are expected in the coming week, said Premier Dennis King.
- Municipalities on P.E.I. are struggling with their budgets during the pandemic, with some revenue streams gone and a need to adjust staffing.
- Holland College has found a way to open its annual student art show.
- The P.E.I. Potato Board has offered a recipe for do-it-yourself potato yeast.
- Navigating best-before and expiry dates in your pandemic pantry.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
- A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.
COVID-19: What you need to know
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.
Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.
How can I protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.
- Practise physical distancing.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.