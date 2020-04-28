Epidemiologists are advising P.E.I. to keep control of its borders when it begins easing pandemic restrictions.

Thrift stores — currently closed — are being overwhelmed with donations.

There have been no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. for 12 straight days, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer said in a briefing Monday. The number of confirmed cases on P.E.I. remains at 26, with 24 considered recovered.

A kitchen cabinetmaker on P.E.I. is now busy making Plexiglas dividers to help with physical distancing in businesses.

Staying isolated together has made life easier for these two families. (Robert van Waarden)

P.E.I.'s summer camps for kids are waiting to see if they will be allowed to open this summer.

Two small P.E.I. families found forming one household has solved a lot of pandemic isolation challenges.

UPEI's two summer semesters will be online only this year.

The increased reliance on virtual everything during the pandemic has highlighted the problem of slow internet in rural areas.

Also in the news

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here are charts tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.