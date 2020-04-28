Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, April 28
PEI

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, April 28

Epidemiologists are advising P.E.I. to keep control of its borders when it begins easing pandemic restrictions, and thrift stores — currently closed — are being overwhelmed with donations.

P.E.I.'s last confirmed COVID-19 case was April 15

CBC News ·
P.E.I. is currently strictly controlling entry into the province, and that should continue, say a number of experts. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

Epidemiologists are advising P.E.I. to keep control of its borders when it begins easing pandemic restrictions.

Thrift stores — currently closed — are being overwhelmed with donations.

There have been no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. for 12 straight days, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer said in a briefing Monday. The number of confirmed cases on P.E.I. remains at 26, with 24 considered recovered.

A kitchen cabinetmaker on P.E.I. is now busy making Plexiglas dividers to help with physical distancing in businesses.

Staying isolated together has made life easier for these two families. (Robert van Waarden)

P.E.I.'s summer camps for kids are waiting to see if they will be allowed to open this summer.

Two small P.E.I. families found forming one household has solved a lot of pandemic isolation challenges. 

UPEI's two summer semesters will be online only this year.

The increased reliance on virtual everything during the pandemic has highlighted the problem of slow internet in rural areas.

Also in the news 

Further resources

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

  • Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
  • Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.
  • Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.