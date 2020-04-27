Municipalities on P.E.I. are struggling with their budgets during the pandemic, with some revenue streams gone and a need to adjust staffing.

Holland College has found a way to open its annual student art show.

There were no briefings to update the public on COVID-19 during the weekend.

The last briefing was Friday, when Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, announced no new confirmed cases for P.E.I. The Island has had only one confirmed case since April 8.

The province says it is working on a plan to begin easing COVID-19 restrictions in May — the calendar turns this Friday — but gatherings with people from outside of your household remain prohibited for now, Morrison said.

More details on P.E.I.'s plan to ease restrictions are expected in the coming week, said Premier Dennis King.

P.E.I. travel agents talk about what travel might look like when restrictions ease.

