COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, April 13

Cannabis sales are down 70 per cent, as stores remain closed as a non-essential service.

Online sales have continued.

Dentists are changing the way they are serving patients during the pandemic. They are open only for emergency service, but are finding ways to help some over the phone.

Holland College is opening its Charlottetown residences to health-care workers.

Members of P.E.I. Ground Search and Rescue are now monitoring provincial parks to remind people not to gather in groups of more than five and to stay at least two metres apart.

Recent stories

No new cases of COVID-19 have been reported on P.E.I. since April 8.

The P.E.I. Potato Board and ADL handed out free potatoes, cheese and milk on Saturday.

More ventilators for critically-ill COVID-19 patients are coming to P.E.I., but not as quickly as originally expected.

Here's how to take care of dry skin on your hands after washing them a lot.

Further resources

Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.

Here is a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.

A full list of COVID-19 cancellations can be viewed here. You can report closures on our cancellation hotline at 1-877-236-9350.

