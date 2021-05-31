2 new COVID-19 cases bring P.E.I.'s active case count to 10

Prince Edward Island has two new travel-related cases of COVID-19, the first since Friday, the Chief Public Health Office said Monday.

The latest cases involved one person in their 40s and another in their 50s who had travelled outside the Atlantic region recently.

"They tested positive through routine testing," said a news release. "They are self-isolating and being followed daily by public health."

One of the cases triggered a flight exposure alert regarding Air Canada flight AC8012 from Montreal to Charlottetown on May 27. Dr. Heather Morrison's office noted that everyone on incoming flights is already supposed to be following isolation requirements, but people on that particular flight are also being asked to be on the lookout for symptoms and visit a drop-in testing clinic if any develop.

P.E.I. currently has 10 active cases of COVID-19.

The province has now had 204 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed since the pandemic began in March 2020, with two hospitalizations and no deaths.

