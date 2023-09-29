Some COVID masking requirements are back at Health P.E.I. facilities

Health P.E.I. has brought back masking requirements for staff as COVID-19 cases surge on the Island.

Masking is now mandatory for all staff working directly with patients, Health P.E.I. CEO Michael Gardam said in an email to staff Thursday.

Staff at Health P.E.I. facilities are being instructed to wear a mask if they're within two metres of any patient, and must follow extra precautions when caring for patients diagnosed with COVID-19, influenza or similar illnesses.

Masking for members of the public, including visitors and partners in care, is not mandatory at Health P.E.I. buildings but will be strongly encouraged.

Patients are also encouraged to wear masks when outside their rooms in acute care, if they're able to.

Gardam's note to staff said the measures are needed given a rise in COVID-19 cases and demand for the anti-viral Paxlovid.

Dr. Michael Gardam, CEO of Health P.E.I., laid out the new masking requirements in an email to staff on Thursday. (Craig Chivers/CBC)

"The Chief Public Health Office confirmed through surveillance data what we are seeing in our units — higher volumes of cases leading to more COVID in the community," he said. "Today alone, five long-term care households were declared in outbreak.

"We have to prepare for more and protect against infection."

Health P.E.I. staff are also being strongly encouraged to keep their COVID-19 and influenza vaccines up to date.

Health facilities across Canada have reintroduced masking mandates in recent weeks to prepare for the respiratory illness season. Cases of COVID, flu and RSV tend to rise in the colder months when people are more likely to congregate indoors.

The measures will be in place until further notice, Gardam said.