COVID-19 pandemic postpones trip marking WWII liberation of the Netherlands

Canadian veterans of the campaign to liberate the Netherlands during the Second World War have had to postpone their return to mark the 75th anniversary of that event.

The trip was scheduled for May 1-10, but there were health concerns as the COVID-19 pandemic continues its spread.

"We had planned to take a government of Canada delegation, including Second World War veterans and veterans of the liberation itself back to the Netherlands," said Jennifer MacLeod, manager of overseas events at Veterans Affairs Canada.

"It was quite a sizable group including about 57 veterans of the liberation, caregivers, representatives of veterans organizations as well as Canadian youth."

MacLeod said these overseas trips are a great opportunity for veterans.

It's a chance to commemorate fallen comrades, to share their stories with family members, other Canadians, as well as with the Dutch, who often turn out in large numbers for these events.

"We have heard that that's a special experience for them, to share stories first hand," she said.

"The local communities, and particularly youth in the Netherlands, experience these events in a very special way as well."

The anniversary will not pass unrecognized, said MacLeod. There will be social media campaigns, and the launch of new online resources about the campaign.

Veterans Affairs will be closely monitoring the situation with COVID-19 in Europe in the hopes of rescheduling the anniversary trip, she said.

