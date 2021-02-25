COVID-19 exposure at Toys R Us Charlottetown now being investigated

Enforcement is now involved with the two latest cases of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island, a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 30s, says P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

Wednesday, the province confirmed the new cases and said they were linked to travel in the Atlantic provinces.

There was also a public exposure site at the Toys R Us store in Charlottetown Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon.

"Two women were travelling over the weekend and travelled for the weekend off Prince Edward Island and they were diagnosed on return to P.E.I.," Morrison said Thursday afternoon, while taping her regular weekly interview with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

"Both were subject to the self-isolation requirements.

"The matter actually has been referred to enforcement for investigation."

Morrison said she could not say more because the matter is under investigation.

6 staff in isolation

Six staff members at Toys R Us are now in isolation for 14 days due to possible exposure, Morrison said.

Public health was also expecting some customers from the store to come for testing Thursday, but Morrison did not have numbers.

'There are six staff at Toys R Us who are in isolation for 14 days,' Morrison told CBC News Thursday. (CBC)

"We have to treat each one of these cases as a potential variant case — that's because of what we're seeing elsewhere in the region and across the country," Morrison said.

"We are concerned but I'm hopeful at the same time we are able to contain and limit any transmission."

Toys R Us regional vice-president Barb Hall said in an email to CBC News that all staff who were scheduled to work will be paid for their scheduled hours.

"We take this situation very seriously," Hall said.

"The store was closed [Wednesday] afternoon for the day, and will remain closed for the remainder of [Thursday] to ensure a thorough cleaning takes place which has already started."

The store will reopen Friday, she said.

Watch Louise Martin's complete interview with Dr. Heather Morrison tonight at 6 p.m. on CBC News: Compass.

