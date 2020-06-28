Dr. Heather Morrison about to give COVID-19 update

P.E.I.'s chief public health officer is expected to have more details Tuesday about the testing of more than 200 people after two new cases of COVID-19 were identified on the weekend.

Dr. Heather Morrison's briefing is slated to begin at 11:30 a.m. You can watch the briefing in a live stream here or on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

On Monday, she confirmed that a medical worker in his 40s had tested positive for coronavirus, after working seven shifts in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital's emergency room between July 4 and 11.

The man had flown from Toronto to Charlottetown on a July 2 WestJet flight. The provincial government is now asking that anyone on Flight 654 that day who is experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 call 811 to arrange to be tested.

The medical worker initially tested negative for COVID-19 after arriving on P.E.I., and went to work at the hospital in Charlottetown as scheduled. He was retested after a Queen's County woman in her 80s, with whom he had come in contact, tested positive for the coronavirus.

The two cases are among eight currently active cases on the Island.

All of the people involved are recovering at home.

