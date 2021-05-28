2 new cases of COVID-19 reported on P.E.I. Friday

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island, said a written news release Friday afternoon.

Both are people in their 30s who travelled outside Atlantic Canada. They tested positive through routine testing, are isolating and being followed daily by public health.

"There is a flight exposure notification related to one of the cases. Anyone who travelled on Air Canada flight 8012 from Montreal to Charlottetown on May 25, is already following self-isolation or work isolation requirements, but should monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and visit a testing clinic if any develop," the release said.

With the latest cases, there have now been 202 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and 12 are considered active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

