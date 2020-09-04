P.E.I. has tested or scheduled tests for about 100 people who require the test for planned overseas travel.

A provincial gift card program to support Island tourism launches today, but consumer purchasing of the cards has been delayed.

P.E.I. has two more cases of COVID-19, again detected during routine testing of self-isolating essential workers who travelled to the province from another country.

Overall, the Island's coronavirus numbers are remaining low and under control, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told CBC's Mainstreet P.E.I. that it's thanks to the Atlantic bubble.

Protesters were outside the courthouse in Charlottetown Thursday in support of Javan Nsangira. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Javan Mizero Nsangira's case was in court in Charlottetown after he was charged in July with failing to self-isolate while under a public health order, as well as other offences. Protesters wondered why he had been detained for so long.

The P.E.I. Symphony has announced plans for chamber concerts this fall.

Islanders can now find out online if they have tested negative for COVID-19. The provincial government's new web page has gone live.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 46 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are two active cases on the Island at the moment.

