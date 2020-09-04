COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, Sept. 4
2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Thursday
P.E.I. has tested or scheduled tests for about 100 people who require the test for planned overseas travel.
A provincial gift card program to support Island tourism launches today, but consumer purchasing of the cards has been delayed.
P.E.I. has two more cases of COVID-19, again detected during routine testing of self-isolating essential workers who travelled to the province from another country.
Overall, the Island's coronavirus numbers are remaining low and under control, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told CBC's Mainstreet P.E.I. that it's thanks to the Atlantic bubble.
Javan Mizero Nsangira's case was in court in Charlottetown after he was charged in July with failing to self-isolate while under a public health order, as well as other offences. Protesters wondered why he had been detained for so long.
The P.E.I. Symphony has announced plans for chamber concerts this fall.
Islanders can now find out online if they have tested negative for COVID-19. The provincial government's new web page has gone live.
P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 46 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations. There are two active cases on the Island at the moment.
Also in the news
- East Wiltshire Intermediate School in Cornwall, P.E.I. is getting ready for its first day of classes next week.
- Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather said growing case numbers in other parts of the country make the risks of a Canadian bubble too great for P.E.I.
- Morrison told CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin an order influenza vaccine is arriving to the province early in order to avoid a dual outbreak of COVID-19 and the flu.
- Island Waste Management reminded people that gloves, disposable masks and sanitary wipes need to go in the black bin, not in recycling or down the toilet.
- Student athletes on Prince Edward Island will get to gear up starting Sept. 14 — but only for certain sports.
- Ridership on Northumberland Ferries is climbing after dropping 70 per cent in July compared to the previous year.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
- Here is a guide on what parents and students need to know before heading back to class as soon as Sept. 8.
