The P.E.I. government would like to see one third of civil servants working from home, even after the pandemic.

An alert app and a saliva test for COVID-19 are likely coming to P.E.I. in the next few months, according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

The federal government's announcement during the throne speech to extend the Canada emergency wage subsidy program was "encouraging" for a P.E.I. tourism operator.

Charlottetown council has decided to defer the city's scheduled parking rate increase to 2021 in an effort to get more business to the city's downtown stores and restaurants.

There have been 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Island, with 57 considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

Retail sales are down overall in the pandemic, but there have been both winners and losers.

Traffic at Charlottetown Airport was down 94 per cent over the summer and now the Atlantic Canada Airport Association is asking the federal government for financial support.

The APM Centre in Cornwall, P.E.I., is anticipating its first loss in 18 years. The recreational facility makes money off membership and rental fees — both dropped during the pandemic.

A new incubator for the neonatal ICU at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital will keep more babies on the Island. The Wo-He-Lo group raised money for the machine online after COVID-19 cancelled the spring and fall clothing fundraisers.

