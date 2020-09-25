COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, Sept. 25
Alert app and a saliva test for COVID-19 likely coming to P.E.I.
The P.E.I. government would like to see one third of civil servants working from home, even after the pandemic.
An alert app and a saliva test for COVID-19 are likely coming to P.E.I. in the next few months, according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.
The federal government's announcement during the throne speech to extend the Canada emergency wage subsidy program was "encouraging" for a P.E.I. tourism operator.
Charlottetown council has decided to defer the city's scheduled parking rate increase to 2021 in an effort to get more business to the city's downtown stores and restaurants.
There have been 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Island, with 57 considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.
Retail sales are down overall in the pandemic, but there have been both winners and losers.
Also in the news
- Traffic at Charlottetown Airport was down 94 per cent over the summer and now the Atlantic Canada Airport Association is asking the federal government for financial support.
- The APM Centre in Cornwall, P.E.I., is anticipating its first loss in 18 years. The recreational facility makes money off membership and rental fees — both dropped during the pandemic.
- A new incubator for the neonatal ICU at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital will keep more babies on the Island. The Wo-He-Lo group raised money for the machine online after COVID-19 cancelled the spring and fall clothing fundraisers.
Further resources
- Here is information for living with the COVID-19 pandemic on P.E.I. — including information on government relief programs, physical distancing measures, and essential health services.
- Here is a chart tracking COVID-19 numbers and a timeline of COVID-19-related events on P.E.I.
- Here is a guide on what parents and students need to know about attending school.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.