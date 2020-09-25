Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, Sept. 25
PEI

More civil servants will be working from home permanently, and a conversation with P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer.

Alert app and a saliva test for COVID-19 likely coming to P.E.I.

Visitors to Summerside City Hall are asked to stop, think, and clean their hands before entering. (John Robertson/CBC)

The P.E.I. government would like to see one third of civil servants working from home, even after the pandemic.

An alert app and a saliva test for COVID-19 are likely coming to P.E.I. in the next few months, according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

The federal government's announcement during the throne speech to extend the Canada emergency wage subsidy program was "encouraging" for a P.E.I. tourism operator

Charlottetown council has decided to defer the city's scheduled parking rate increase to 2021 in an effort to get more business to the city's downtown stores and restaurants.

Charlottetown has decided to wait before raising its parking prices. (John Robertson/CBC)

There have been 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Island, with 57 considered recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths, and there is no evidence of community spread.

Retail sales are down overall in the pandemic, but there have been both winners and losers.

