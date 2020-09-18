Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison talked to Compass host Louise Martin about what the new normal could look like this fall and winter.

Charlottetown council decided Thursday night to defer a hike in parking fees, announced Wednesday, until the end of October.

Two Charlottetown business groups complained that due to COVID-19, this is not the right time to boost downtown parking fees,.

Local support will continue to be crucial if businesses are to survive the pandemic, says the Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce.

A cooking training program, on hold since the start of the pandemic, is underway again.

P.E.I. has confirmed a total of 57 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with no deaths or hospitalizations, and one currently considered active.

MPs attending sessions of Parliament in person found out they will have to self-isolate when coming back to P.E.I., says the Chief Public Health Office.

U-pick operators on P.E.I. are taking extra precautions this year because of COVID-19.

Dozens of Islanders with daubers and face masks will be shouting "Bingo!" on Friday for the first time since March as a Charlottetown bingo hall gets set to reopen.

